TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police say a teenager was hit by a car on Wednesday afternoon while trying to cross a street.

The incident was reported about 3:45 p.m. at the corner of Filer Avenue and Madrona Street, according to Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson. He said the 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital.

The incident is still being investigated, Thueson said.