Teen Shot in Nampa, Found Lying in the Street

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Nampa law enforcement is looking for witnesses who may have seen a shooting that injured a teenager early Sunday morning.

According to the Namapa Police Department, officers responded to a call of gunshots on the 200 block of High St at around 12:34 a.m. Oct. 11, and found a 16-year-old with two gunshot wounds lying on the street. The teen male was taken to an area hospital and was expected to survive. Police detectives have not determined a motive for the shooting or if it was gang related.

No one has been arrested, however, police believer there had been several witnesses who left the area before officers showed up to the scene. Anyone with information has been asked to call Nampa Police, anonymously if they want to by calling Crime Stoppers 208-343-COPS (2677).