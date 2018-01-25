TF Police Looking for Man in Striped Pants, Didn’t Pay for Goods

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police is asking the public to take a look at surveillance images of a man accused of walking out of a store without paying for stuff he put in his cart. Police are hoping the public can identify the man in photos provided. In the images the individual's basket is empty, but police say he loaded it up and walked out of the store without ever going to the checkout. Police say the incident happened late on Sunday night at a retail store on Cheney (Walmart) and loaded the items into a dark colored SUV and left. If you have any information for police call (208) 735-4357