TF Police Want to Talk to People Who Picked Up Wallet

The public is being asked to help Twin Falls Police after a wallet was left at the checkout counter of a local store and picked up by someone other than the owner. Twin Falls Police shared surveillance images of a two people they'd like to talk to about the wallet; it shows what appears to be a man and a woman at a self-checkout counter. If you have any information about the persons of interest, give the Twin Falls Police Department a call at (208) 735-7307 or email Det. Jason Kelly at jkelly@tfid.org