Thankfully We Won’t See California’s Energy Issues in Idaho

We’re getting a laboratory experiment in alternative energy not far from Idaho. A major California utility is cutting power to much of the northern part of the state. The official explanation is wildfire control. It’s partly true. The power company doesn’t want any more lawsuits in a lawsuit happy state. Last summer’s fires were among the deadliest in a very long time.

The state has the nations highest gas taxes and the number of refineries has been cut in half over the last 35 years.

Couple the threats with the legal actions many traditional power producers often face from environmentalists and suddenly a lot of people are in the dark.

California already has a history of blackouts (it cost a Governor his job) and additional government attempts to control the amount of electricity customers use. Then toss in $4.18 a gallon on average for gasoline. The state has the nations highest gas taxes and the number of refineries has been cut in half over the last 35 years. Refineries also don’t like lawsuits and have been leaving the state.

Most of the state’s oil is carted across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. Forbid a pipeline be constructed from Texas. It could endanger a red-winged mosquito and worse, carry an evil fossil fuel.

So, Californians are urged to chomp more granola and to power their lives with the flatulent byproduct. All because the global warming crowd has its own end times predicted by its young shamans on Capitol Hill. This is only going to get worse for consumers.

Wind and solar won’t sustain 40 million people. More than 10 percent of the American Population.