The 10 Little Things Every Twin Falls Kid Loved As A Special Treat
If you look back at your childhood you probably remember some of the little things that stuck with you because you found them to be special. They were a treat, no matter how strange it may sound to others. Here are some things that were special treats growing up, especially if you grew up without a lot of money.
Going to Frederickson's for Candy
Frederickson's was one of the first places I got to visit the very first time I came to Twin Falls. Being able to go and pick out your own piece or pieces of candy was definitely special. When you had a $5 dollar budget, man, those were the best days!
Going To Daisy's
If you got to go to Daisy's and get some of their homemade candy, a milkshake, or their Volcano drinks! Man, that is still a huge treat for me as an adult! If you really want to, you could get an old-time Shirley Temple too.
Renting Movies From Hastings
I know so many people miss Hastings, I know I do. The best part about Hastings was it had something for everyone. You could, of course, rent movies and such, but it was nerd heaven. It had everything.
Getting Change For The Treasure Cove
Heading out to the arcade was always special. It was something you couldn't necessarily do every single day, especially if you had a large family on a tight budget. But when you did, those 15-ticket spiders never had a chance.
Going To The Twin Falls Public Library
Going to a library was always special for me as a kid. The Twin Falls Public Library is one of the most beautiful libraries I have ever seen. As a kid you could enjoy cool books, you could rent tapes or audiobooks, and there were games. Going to the library was the best. Now, it is even cooler with all the extra activities they offer for free.
Hanging With Your Friends At Skateland
I know kids still do this, because it was such an awesome treat. You could have a great time at Skateland, play games, get some exercise, and have a ton of fun. Again, some things that you couldn't do all the time as a kid, so when you could, it was special.
Backyard Camping
It was like having your own little space for a while. Get the graham crackers with frosting out, a sleeping bag, and a boombox, life was good. Even though we could have done it more because once you got everything it didn't cost anything, but it was still an effort to put up and down.
The Simple Food Treats
Graham crackers with frosting on them, take and bake pizza, frozen TV dinners, popcorn, and buttered noodles, there were so many delicious things as kids we loved to eat. I remember I used to love taking lunch ham and cheese and microwaving it without bread. It was a hot ham and cheese roll. It was great. There were so many little food treats we loved.
Buying A New Disney Movie From Walmart
Whenever a new Disney movie came out, we would freak out when we finally got it on VHS and we would watch it over and over again. New movies were the best treat ever.
Going To Any Of Twin Falls Parks
There are so many great parks around the area. I don't know about you, but when I was a kid, going to the park was huge. Being able to take a picnic lunch, and to play on the monkey bars, was the best.