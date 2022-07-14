The first Jerome Midsummer Festival is happening this weekend. The event is hosted by the Jerome Chamber of Commerce as a family-friendly event and fundraiser.

First Midsummer Festival In Jerome

The festival will be Saturday, July 16th at the ICCU and Veterans Park in Jerome. there is going to be a ton of stuff to do, there will be raffles, food, and so much more. It is a fundraiser for the chamber. The event starts at 11 am and runs until 4 pm.

Events For The Day

There is going to be a corn hole tournament, a duck race, a dunk tank, and more. You can capture all the memories at the photo booth, and have the kids wear themselves out with bouncy houses, and the Children's Museum will also be there. If you want to make a team with your kids, you can do a three-legged race, potato sack race, and tug of war. Of course, there will be plenty of food options as well. Food trucks are going to be around the area.

Who You Can Dunk And When

The Dunk Tank starts at 11:20 am with Jerome City Police Chief Rubink, at noon is the Jerome High School Cheerleading Coach Kira Capps, at 12:30 is the Jerome High School Football Coach Kevin Williams, 1 pm Jerome High School Baseball Coach Trevor Oster will be able to get dunked, 1:20 pm Jerome High School Football Coach Sid Gambles will be in the tank and finally, at 2 pm Scott Pierce, the Jerome Chamber VP will be getting wet. Dunk tank prices are $5 dollars for 1 ball and $10 dollars for 3 balls.

Definitely check out the event, it is going to be a great time. Head down with the family and make some great memories.

