Daisy’s May Be The Most Underrated Restaurant In Twin Falls Idaho

Daisy's Olde Time Confections is a restaurant that is full of nostalgia here in Twin Falls. They are located on Addison Ave and they may just be one of if not the most underrated restaurants in Twin Falls. Their food is so good and the offer lots of other delicious treats as well.

Daisy's is located at 1886 Addison Ave and they are open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am to 8 pm. They have a soup of the day that is homemade and you can tell. They have a cafe style setting with not only sandwiches and soup but old fashion fountain drinks and candies as well.

I had their turkey sandwich a few weeks ago and I have to say it is really good. And the charming couple that was working behind the counter definitely made me smile. You can tell this is their passion, all the homemade soups, salads, sandwiches and goodies. I had one of their chocolate caramel candies and it was phenomenal.

Each day they offer a different soup and my personal favorite has to be the broccoli cheese. And they have a really really good chef salad too but almost every time I drive by there they don't have a ton of cars in the parking lot. I feel like it is a hidden gem that people are really missing out on.

Underrated Restaurants