The 2020 Boise Father’s Day Virtual Car Show Has DJs & Gift Cards

In this bizarre time of virtual fairs, drive-in concerts and cardboard cutouts replacing real human beings at sporting events, why not give dads the opportunity to admire insanely tricked-out automobiles while actually not having to leave their shops, garages or mancaves. Yes, the 2020 Boise Father's Day Car Show has also gone virtual.

As far as virtual events go, a car show is kind of a brilliant idea, seeing as you can't touch them anyway when attending a live one, and you can still have a beer and snacks while viewing. I recently read that the June 21 show hosted by the city of Boise will also feature deejays, and a chance to win gift cards to downtown area businesses.

I attended the show in 2017, with real people, real smells and real sounds, the whole nine. It was packed, and I remember the day was sunny and very warm. This Sunday (Father's Day) is calling for lots of sun, and a high near 85 degrees here in Twin Falls. So, dad will basically have all of the elements that go into your typical summer car show, minus the cleavage and exhaust.

I decided to include some footage of the show from three years that I was actually at in this story. Those groups of non-mask wearing, non-social distancing, upright beings are actual people, roaming freely amongst one another. It was a simpler time.

The virtual car show starts promptly at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 3:00 p.m. It's of course FREE. All you have to do is click here.