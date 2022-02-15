The 7 Most Frustrating Things About Winter Driving In Twin Falls

Driving pretty much everywhere can be frustrating. Admittedly, driving in Twin Falls isn't nearly as bad as some places I have driven. That being said, there are still plenty of things to be frustrated with while winter driving in Twin Falls. Let me know if I missed any.

Bright headlights of a car driving on foggy winter road Elenathewise loading...

People who forget to turn on their headlights. It is bad enough at night that people forget to turn them on but during the day in winter storm conditions, that is so dangerous. Especially those who have white or tan vehicles. Turn on your headlights during the day too! I know it can be difficult with new vehicles to determine if the lights are on because they are automatic. Might be good to double check.

Bright spotlights shining on a sun flare on a mirror right window car view jordieasy loading...

Drivers who have blinding lights. Is an extra light bar and 5 extra headlights really necessary in the middle of town? I appreciate being able to see you but I also appreciate being able to see everything else. It is mostly the big trucks. And we definitely have extra lights on our truck but we don't use them in town traffic.

177587539 Maudib loading...

The potholes! They really aren't anyone's fault. The city repairs them every year and potholes happen everywhere. But it is so frustrating when you accidentally hit one with your vehicle. Anyone else hit a giant hole and then go silent to see if the car makes awful noises? No? Just me? ok.

winter driving - scraping ice from a windshield trendobjects loading...

Scraping the ice off your windshield. Yes, first world problem, that doesn't make it any less frustrating. Especially once you have already cleared it and then go to work, and before lunch you have to scrape again. Yes, again, first world problems.

Fog-in-Canyon3_KendraWolfe loading...

The fog is a pain in the rear. I hate not being able to see when I drive. It can be scary too when it comes out of nowhere while you're driving on the freeway. That also goes for foggy windows when you're driving. That can be frustrating.

robertiez robertiez loading...

Slipping and sliding everywhere. I have hit black ice a few times and ended up sliding through an intersection or stop sign. I am not proud of it, and it is horrifying when it happens. It is really scary when it happens to you, and scary when you don't know who it is going to happen to next.

snowstorm Irina Igumnova loading...

Other drivers. Because we all know we are the best driver on the planet and everyone else is dumb. Of course, I am kidding, but it would be a lot less stressful if there was no other drivers on the road during the time you drive. At least it would be for me.

