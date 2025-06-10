You would think Genghis Khan was at the gates. A couple of weeks ago, someone dropped off a notice for me at the office. It’s for a rally scheduled on June 14th in Twin Falls—part of a much larger nationwide day of action. The guest speaker at the Twin Falls event is expected to be on my program on June 13th. She’s not dangerous. She may well be the Democrats' nominee for Governor next year.

Don't Get Your Knickers in Knots

This isn’t the first event of its kind in Idaho. There have recently been others, and nobody burned down a city block or overturned police cruisers. The participants are on a scale of left-of-center politics. Many are young people attracted by the siren song of Bernie Sanders and a dirty Che Guevara shirt. Some will grow out of it.

Some of my conservative counterparts will hype this as a Los Angeles-style insurrection. They may see some short-term audience growth, but how many times can you cry wolf and maintain credibility?

If you don’t agree with the left-wing, then don’t go to the demonstration.



Don't Like it Then Don't Go

Most Americans never attend a protest of any kind. Even if they have some sympathies, there are soccer games for the kids, lawns that need to be mowed, and shopping for groceries.

I’ll tell you what, drunken wedding DJs are a far bigger threat to your safety than the AOC wannabees who’ll be out this weekend.

Sunday morning, the sun will rise, and Idaho will still be the overwhelmingly quiet place it was the previous week.

