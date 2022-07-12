For those that have grown up in Idaho, seeing a moose most likely is not a big deal. I have met a few people that have not seen one, but most of the people born and raised here have. For those that have moved from out of state, you may never have seen one and wonder how to go about seeing them. Moose are not animals held in captivity often if ever, as they usually die quickly and their diets are not regulated. Recently, coworkers had told me of a spot to go to in an attempt to see my first moose, and it was an adventure my family and I won't soon forget.

Where to See Moose Near Twin Falls

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

For those looking to see a moose, the place that was referenced to us and proved to be successful was in the South Hills, south of Twin Falls. It is a decent drive but go through the hills until you reach Magic Mountain and continue on the road, even when it turns to dirt. After a bend, you will see an area where you can pull over and park, and down in the valley are some ponds and a stream. If you go during sunset or sunrise, your chances are better than other times to see a moose. We drove up and instantly saw a mom and her two calves. That was just the beginning of our night. Over the next three hours, we saw a total of ten moose; five females, four calves, and one bull.

Seeing a Moose in the Wild

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

It is worth the drive to the South Hills and is an experience everyone in the area should have at least once. While moose are described as aggressive and mean, watching one play in the water or just walking casually to the stream, they are majestic and calming to watch. The valley works as a nice barrier where the moose are far enough to not threaten you or you threaten them, but close enough that you can take them in and get some decent pictures with a good camera. One would leave and within ten to fifteen minutes another would come. One ran in front of my car, and as we were leaving a mom and her calf were near the Magic Mountain resort, which allowed us to get a much closer view. Make sure to keep your distance and be respectful of their home, and they will not bother you.

The next time you are looking for a fun family adventure, grab some food, take a drive and go have a picnic in the South Hills as you look for moose. Try to go around sunset or if you are more of a morning person, grab some breakfast and head out around sunrise. It is worth the trip and odds are you will be rewarded if you go. Do not wait too long, as once the weather drops, the chances to see them may go down. Take a good camera, and water, and be prepared to not have phone service. Happy moose searching.

