I have to admit I have never had Boba tea but I have heard some amazing things about it. I am glad that more things are starting to open around the area. There is a new tea shop open in Twin Falls called T Time.

The new shop sells Boba Tea and coffee. You can find them in the shopping plaza near Wendy's in the same complex as Peking Chinese Restaurant. Their official address is 822 Blue Lakes Blvd N. You can call them at 208 - 933 - 2777.

Their business hours are Monday through Thursday 11 am - 9 pm, Friday and Saturday 11 am - 10 pm and Sunday noon - 9 pm. They offer different types of Boba, which I didn't know was a thing, like Tapioca Boba, Popping Boba and Crystal Boba. There are lots of different flavors of tea and coffee. T Time also offers different food options like a waffle with ice cream, cheesecake and bakery items or chips.

Non-caffeinated drinks are also on the menu for those who may prefer to go without the pick me up.

This is not the only Boba tea place in Twin Falls. You can get Boba tea at Happy Teriyaki, Boba Blast Tea House in the Asian Supermarket on Addison, Kiwi Loco and Ath Donuts. Is Boba tea the new craze that I have been missing out on? I feel like I need to give it a shot if more and more of them are popping up all over the place.

