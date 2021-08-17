The Cat in the Hat Makes the Rounds in Twin Falls, ID

This cat gets around.

Kelton Hatch, one time spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game once shared a story about cats. He told me a study conducted in New York City tracked movements of the animals. It was discovered some ranged as much as 30 blocks a night. We’re talking city blocks! It’s a big territory.If you see him on the move again, please let me know.

I suppose the Cat in the Hat has the same genetic tendency to wander.

The day I first spotted him was over on the northwest side of the city. West of Washington Street. It was a day after a garage sale at the same house. I chalked it up to the cat not selling.

Driving home Monday along Madrona Street, there was the same dang cat. Or I think it’s the same cat. Unless there’s an epidemic of Cats in the Hat across the city. A coworker told me Tuesday he’s spotted other Dr. Seuss characters around town. I don’t know what’s going on here. Nope! Nope! Nope!

A few years ago you may recall a series of sculptures popped up around Twin Falls. One based on the contraption from the original Time Machine film. At another location there was an indigenous warrior pictured on a horse.

The Cat in the Hat isn’t quite as noble. After all, he’s tied to the street sign at Madrona and Targhee Drive. At his previous location he was standing in a wagon. Next I expect to see him in a sandbox (don’t let your kids dig there if it happens!) If you see him on the move again, please let me know.