The Cat in the Hat Makes the Rounds in Twin Falls, ID

Cat on the Move! Picture by Bill Colley.

This cat gets around.

Kelton Hatch, one time spokesman for Idaho Fish and Game once shared a story about cats.  He told me a study conducted in New York City tracked movements of the animals.  It was discovered some ranged as much as 30 blocks a night.  We’re talking city blocks!  It’s a big territory.If you see him on the move again, please let me know.

I suppose the Cat in the Hat has the same genetic tendency to wander.

The day I first spotted him was over on the northwest side of the city.  West of Washington Street.  It was a day after a garage sale at the same house.  I chalked it up to the cat not selling.

Driving home Monday along Madrona Street, there was the same dang cat.  Or I think it’s the same cat.  Unless there’s an epidemic of Cats in the Hat across the city.  A coworker told me Tuesday he’s spotted other Dr. Seuss characters around town.  I don’t know what’s going on here.  Nope!  Nope!  Nope!

A few years ago you may recall a series of sculptures popped up around Twin Falls.  One based on the contraption from the original Time Machine film.  At another location there was an indigenous warrior pictured on a horse.

The Cat in the Hat isn’t quite as noble.  After all, he’s tied to the street sign at Madrona and Targhee Drive.  At his previous location he was standing in a wagon.  Next I expect to see him in a sandbox (don’t let your kids dig there if it happens!)  If you see him on the move again, please let me know.

