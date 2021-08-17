You may not already know this, but the College of Southern Idaho isn't just a college for young kids working on degrees and furthering their education in hopes of getting a job. The College of Southern Idaho also offers community education classes for those who are just interested in learning something new. You could work on mastering a hobby or skill with the help of an instructor. These community ed classes cover a huge variety of topics and some of them even appeal to me: and I hate school.

Community education classes, along with regular college classes, are beginning soon so the time is now to enroll. Some classes have limited space.

What Community Education Classes Are Available At CSI?

Maybe your interests include music, language, health, history or self defense; there's a class for you. The following classes and topics are available fall 2021 at CSI:

Dog Obedience

Local History

Adult and Youth Karate

Judo

Private pilot and drone aviation

Gardening

Language including Spanish and Japanese

Guitar and Ukulele

Grant writing

Medicare, retirement, and social security

Qi Gong, meditation, and Reiki

Welding, pottery, and woodworking

Canning, cooking, and gardening

Astrology

Photography and creative writing

Travel

Dancing

Travel for work and leisure

I've written before that learning karate is something interesting to me, but not something I have tried yet. I've also always wanted to learn how to weld and a beginner class at CSI would be an easy way to get started. Some of the classes start in late August and others aren't until November. Get details on all the available options on the CSI website.

