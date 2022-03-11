If you head through Buhl toward Miracle Hot Springs, you will come across an old tavern on the left-hand side of the road. It is Black Bear Tavern, and it has been around a long time. The story/rumor I heard behind how it got its name was insane.

DISCLAIMER: This is based on rumors that we have heard from long time locals. There is nothing that we can find that would suggest the rumors are true.

The Rumor Behind The Black Bear Tavern

Apparently, back in the day, a long, long time ago, there used to be a black bear chained up at the tavern. That is absolutely insane! Now, the rumor said that the black bear was alive and an attraction. We heard one rumor that the bear actually was alive and people would fight it at the bar. I have not been able to find any information stating any of this as facts, but I have heard the rumor from several people. The rumor mill, or local legend I guess, also states that the bear was taken away and had to be euthanized due to trauma. Is it a local legend or is it real?

The Facts That I Have Been Able To Find About Black Bear Tavern

What I have learned about Black Bear Tavern that can be confirmed is that it is 104 years old, it used to have a stuffed black bear in it that would also bring people around to see. The stuffed bear is no longer there and the original owners sold it to another family in 1988. All of this supposedly happened years before it was sold. It also appears to be a great place to stop, hang out, have good drinks, and have a great time. I have been in there a couple of times and it has always been great.

Is there anyone around that remembers if a live black bear was there at some point? I feel like this century-old bar has some other crazy stories too.

