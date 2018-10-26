The Great War to be Discussed at Twin Falls Library

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls Public Library on Monday will host the Idaho World War I Centennial Commission.

A presentation by the commission will be on the 100th anniversary of the Great War, which was fought between 1914 and 1918 and left millions of people dead. Among the topics will be the war’s consequences and what happened before the armistice.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the library. For more information, call 208-733-2964.