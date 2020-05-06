The Ground Round Going Smokeless And Adding Patio Upgrades

The Ground Round on Kimberly Road has announced that they will be going smokeless in their facility and adding some amazing upgrades. There is now a patio with some amenities that you can enjoy right now while you enjoy some amazing food.

I absolutely love The GR and their food. I have never had a bad meal there. Even though indoor dining isn't an option right now, you can take advantage of the patio seating.

According to the Ground Round, the patio is still a work in progress but they are adding triangle shading so it isn't in direct sunlight, they are adding a juke box so you can jam out to your favorite tunes and speakers around the seating area. There will be more decorations and flowers added as well. It is going to be a gorgeous area to sit and enjoy some food.

Right now The GR is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday they are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they are still working on hours for Mother's Day.

If you don't follow the GR on social media you may want to start, but beware you are going to get hungry just by looking at their photos. It is also a good way to get updates on what is on the menu, their hours for the day and an update on Mother's Day.