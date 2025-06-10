In a Pile Behind City Hall?

Can you spare a million dollars? Luckily for taxpayers in Twin Falls, the city had the money in reserve. The one million dollars could be the final cost of repairing a water main that burst on South Blue Lakes Boulevard last week. The city has a rainy day (emergency) fund for unexpected repairs.



Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler warns there are people in state government who would like to scrap rainy day funds. He joined us on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. He responded that many of the people who insist the city shouldn’t bank the money support a rainy day fund at the legislative level.

If There Hadn't Been a Savings Account, We Would be SOL

Think about this for a moment. If the city didn’t have the money available for an emergency, South Blue Lakes could be closed for a very long time. It’s a major route for commerce in southern Idaho.

Here’s a lesson for state legislators who believe the federal government and its rules and regulations interfere with state sovereignty. Your rules interfere with local government. These are decisions best left with officeholders at the county, city, and town levels. For that matter, local governments should make their own decisions on local option taxes. If voters don’t like it, they’ll change the composition of the government.

There seems to be a belief on the part of politicians who win seats in the House and Senate that their IQs grow. Trust me, I know these people. I’ve been following the government closely for 40 years. We’re not always sending our best to Boise.

