This year, winter in Idaho has been offering us all a few fun options for outdoor activities. Some of the activities and events have happened in years past, like the Living Nativity in Twin Falls and the Christmas Lights at Rock Creek. Other events are new this year, but hopefully will become an annual occurrence like the Burley Straw Maze getting a Christmas makeover. With all the cool stuff happening around us, I am still often surprised to find out about events that seem like a really big deal that I have never heard of before. That brings me to the LaBelle Lake Ice Palace in Rigby. I saw a post of theirs on Facebook and this place looks like a magical winter wonderland.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Ice Palace is opening this week and is only about two and a half hours from Twin Falls. As long as Jack Frost keeps the temperatures low, their plan is to have the grand opening on Friday, December 18th. Then they'll be open on the 19, 21, 22, 23, 26, 28, 29, 30, and 31st. Starting in January they'll be open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Times vary depending on the date and all information is available on the Ice Palace website. Sleigh rides and tubing are also available. Check out pictures of the Ice Palace from previous years below, and remember that this year social distancing will be a factor.

Check out the video below to see a recap of the Ice Palace from last year.