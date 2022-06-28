I just spent the last week in a beautiful Airbnb cabin at Bear Lake for a family reunion. These rental locations are a great way for us regular people to feel like we are fancy when we go on vacation. It’s also really nice to not have to stay in a hotel since a lot of Airbnb rentals cost about the same price as a hotel room.

But, not all Airbnb rentals are created the same. Some are just a few dollars a night and others will run you a few thousand each night. For the most expensive Airbnb in Idaho, you’ll drop almost $5 thousand per night on an amazing cabin in Rigby.

Idaho's Most Expensive Summer Airbnb For the most expensive Airbnb in Idaho, you’ll drop almost $5 thousand per night on an amazing cabin in Rigby, and it's near an ice castle in the winter.

Get our free mobile app

Not only is the cabin glorious, but if you go in the winter the prices are a little lower and you can be there when the Labelle Lake Ice Palace is open.

The LaBelle Lake Ice Palace