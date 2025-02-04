Why Darkness May Descend on Idaho’s Sun Valley

According to the forecast you’re looking at, Sun Valley will get a lot of snow or a lot of snow. One forecast I looked at said up to two feet. White turns to green when you operate a ski slope!

The Place Gets Buried

I can remember a winter several years ago that was considerably mild until February. Then Ketchum and Hailey received about 14 feet during the month. I was driving around Hailey and there was barely enough room for one car down the middle of the streets. Luckily, traffic was light.

The area gets buried.

I’m not a skier, but it looks like fun. The thing is, that a court case could upend the industry in Idaho. You can get the details from Idaho Capital Sun by clicking here.

Am I to assume there are dangers in hurtling down a slippery hill?

Look, life is risky. If you like swimming there’s always a chance you might not come back out of the water alive. If you’re hiking a trail in Bear Country, there’s no guarantee you won’t get mauled. It’s not common, but nobody needs to put up signs telling you bears are dangerous.

Living is Dangerous

Every time I drive to Boise or Pocatello, I realize the highway can be a dangerous place. Now if the road is washed out and someone doesn’t warn me with a sign, then that could be on them. However, it could be that if I didn’t look up the route in advance I missed the warning. But I also know that the human body wasn’t designed to withstand impacts at 80 miles per hour.

If ski resorts are liable for every bruise, then not many are going to be able to afford the insurance, and not many regular people will be able to afford the sport.

