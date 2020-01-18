When you are going to have a baby, one of the most crucial decisions is what you are going to name the baby! It's a decision that your child has to live with for the rest of their life, so choose carefully! These are currently the most popular baby names in Idaho.

These are the most popular boy names in the state according to gooutlocal.com

Oliver Liam William James Lincoln Samuel Mason Logan Jackson Henry

From looking at this list is appears that "old" names are still hugely popular. I feel like a lot of our grandparents have these names, but they have been making a comeback over the last decade.

On to the most popular girl names in Idaho!

Emma Olivia Charlotte Evelyn Amelia Harper Ava Abigail Sophia Elizabeth

Again, a lot of seemingly "old" names on the list. My parents almost named me Charlotte back in 1981. I'd say my favorite on the list is Harper, although I once considered it unique and as the list suggests, it's become more and more common.

I was raised in the "Mormon" faith and the religion is known for very "unique" names and even more unusual spellings. Out of the most common "unique" names people are using these days, these ones caught my eye.

Arseny Calgary Delight Epic Everest Rhythm Solaris Moon Obsidian Zealous

I named my first born Boston, and I thought it was pretty unique back in 2006, but it's become increasingly common. I've found it funny that my daughter has a very old traditional name, Jocelyn, and I hear more Boston's than Jocelyn's these days.

I'm waiting for the 80's names to come back like Tiffany, Whitney, and Kimberly!