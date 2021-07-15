The South Hills Hummingbird Sanctuary Is A Summer Trip Must Do

It was awful when the South Hills burned during the Badger Fire. Some of my favorite camp sites like Father and Sons and Bostetter are not really a thing anymore. Thankfully, the Hummingbird Sanctuary is still flourishing and it is a place you need to go this summer.

For those who have never been to the Hummingbird Sanctuary, it is on the Twin Falls side of the South Hills on Magic Mountain Road. Visit Southern Idaho shared a video of the amazing Hummingbird Sanctuary that you are going to want to check out and as soon as you do, you're going to want to go there.

The Hummingbird Sanctuary is maintained by private citizens and around this time of year and when it starts to get a little cooler you can see dozen of hummingbirds feeding and circling the area. It is a great thing to show the kiddos.

There is a nice walking trail around the area, trees, seating and lots and lots of hummingbirds. I would highly recommend going there every single time you visit the South Hills even if it is just for a second. If you have never been there then I would definitely suggest making it a must do destination this summer.

The South Hills themselves is one of my favorite places to adventure in and a picnic among hummingbirds sounds like a great summer get away that doesn't really cost much for family fun.

