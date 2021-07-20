Believe it or not but Twin Falls has been around a lot longer than the internet. My younger kids don't believe that I'm older than the internet so I tell them to Google it and they say that if I'm on the internet then I can't be older than it. Pretty solid logic kids: solid and wrong.

Which Twin Falls, ID YouTube Videos Are Most Popular?

Since the invention of the internet and people having the ability to upload personal videos for public viewing, there have been thousands of videos of Twin Falls posted. But, which of all those videos are the most popular? Let's go down that rabbit hole.

Here Are The 10 Most Popular Twin Falls, ID YouTube Videos

There's quite a variety of topics covered in the most popular YouTube videos from here in Twin Falls. Crime, real estate, music, the worst places, and outdoor adventures are all covered when you search 'Twin Falls, ID'.

The most popular video was posted nearly five years ago by the Times-News and shows footage of a gas station robbery. It has more than 5 million views so far and since it shows an actual crime in progress you may have to view it on YouTube and not below:

The second most popular video takes jabs at some of Idaho's less-popular towns with a respectable 500k views:

Rounding out the top 3 videos is the classic song 'Twin Falls' by the band Built to Spill:

The rest of the top 10 most popular Twin Falls, ID videos are listed below in order of views:

