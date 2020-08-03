The Twin Falls Black Lives Matter Children’s Crusade

The original Children’s Crusade ended poorly. These young people emerged on the north side of Twin Falls. From the well-appointed neighborhoods around the canyon rim. Then they marched south on Washington Street. Here for the party, I guess? I saw them when they crossed Pole Line Road.

They were more than happy to pose for pictures. They were friendly and polite (this is Idaho, not Portland). I say this because I’ve got two blue flags on my car. Maybe they don’t know the symbol. I get the impression their activity sounds “cool” so a great many join in and march. I’m not quite sure they understand anything beyond the show.

You can then understand how a young mind can be convinced it’s serving a greater good. Even if nobody really knows it’s greater or even good.

When my daughter was a teenager she put on some symbol for one school day. It was a demonstration of solidarity for any LGBT students. When I asked her why she made the decision she explained it was because some friends were doing the same. And a DARE Officer once told me my little girl was stubbornly independent. Not always, by the looks of some youthful decisions.

I'll wager this weekend's demonstration came about from social media. A peer leader suggests it'll make everyone feel better if they virtue signal with a useless gesture in a community where police brutality is as common as an ocean breeze. So the children march. A dozen of them. They crawl out of basements where they've been playing video games and downloading apps. They've been underground since school closed in early spring. A couple of musicians suggested it was a way to be heard and get some sunshine. Musicians are "cool".

The next morning the kids wake in a comfortable bed and in the kitchen the cupboard is full. They can share pictures on Facebook after breakfast and gain some street cred with all the other teenagers lounging this summer at the Mom and Dad Hotel.