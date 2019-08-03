These Are The Idaho Legislators Looking To Ban Abortion

I’ve got a neighbor with a thing for loud music. I don’t like my neighbor. He’s disrespectful of others, self-centered and obnoxious. The noise sometimes wakes me from a sound sleep. For a guy who gets up really early it’s aggravating, however.

If tomorrow night while sleeping my house was burning I wouldn’t call out my neighbor if he pounded on my door and saved my life. I’d be very appreciative.

Which brings me to the sponsors of a bill to abolish all abortions in Idaho. An overwhelming number of legislators in the state label themselves pro-life Republicans. The thing is, pro-life is a fungible term. So is Republican. Pro-life can be defined as opposition to most abortion. Legislators can list exemptions or none at all. Republican can mean a candidate is slightly right of center or deeply conservative and with an originalist streak.

The two main sponsors of the bill are liked even less by their own party establishment than by Democrats. This isn’t opinion. This is what I’m told by GOP insiders.

A dislike for John Green and Heather Scott may overwhelm fellow Republicans defense of babies. Tell St. Peter you allowed the carnage to continue because you didn’t think Scott and Green were nice! They, along with the man who researched and wrote the bill appeared with me on Magic Valley This Morning. You can listen by clicking here or below.