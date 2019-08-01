This Count Says Idahoans Have A Heavy Debt Load

There is an image of Idahoans being thrifty and stingy with money. Not according to WalletHub, which shares people in the state don’t mind pulling out the credit card. The site ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Idaho has the 13th highest credit card burden.

The research is based on median debt, the cost to pay off debt and the projected time to pay off the debt.

The least frugal state in the union is listed as Alaska. Indiana appears to have the lowest personal burden. Wyoming is 7th, Montana 9th and Utah is listed 16th. Oregon places a high 6th and Washington even higher at 4th place.

By the way, the recent rate cut by the Federal Reserve could save you on credit card payments but not much. An average cardholder could see a reduction of roughly one dollar per month.

