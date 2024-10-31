This Happens When the Water Stops Flowing in Idaho

This week, several national publications picked up a story about a couple driven from Idaho by the wind. I’m not making this up! Sure, there were other economic factors listed, but the family returned to California, where it isn’t exactly a cheap place to live. I guess they missed the memo. You can dry your clothes outside in five minutes and greatly reduce your electric bill.

If you have water for the wash.

It’s raining as I write this. We haven’t seen much moisture lately. The long-range forecast calls for showers on Saturday and then a long stretch of clear and dry weather.

The lefties will blame man-made global warming. The historical record supports long dry spells regardless of men. Both views acknowledge decades and even century-long droughts in what’s now called the Western United States.

Last spring a guy who works on a regional water board told me it has been getting progressively drier in Idaho for over 40 years. He also said if we reach a point where farming is no longer possible, the local economy will quickly collapse and southern Idaho will become a ghost town in 18 months.

Are we ready? Your overpriced home would suddenly be a burden, and the only moisture would be the people underwater on mortgages.

Last week, some people whined when Twin Falls shut down the sprinkler supply, an annual event. Some could argue that you don’t need a green lawn anyway in the high desert. It may be a preview of a coming attraction.

