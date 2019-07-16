This Idaho Company Recognized By President Trump

President Trump is no doubt a salesman. He uses his office as a bully pulpit as he promotes American products. This year, he’s citing Buck Knives. The Idaho firm was founded in San Diego but now operates out of Post Falls.

You can check out the company’s website by clicking this link. While known for its line of hinting knives, Buck also produces fine cutlery for use in the kitchen.

For the third straight year the President invited representatives from all 50 states to the White House. The goal is to promote Made in America. While much of what transpired at this week’s ceremony was overshadowed by other political news, the event highlights some great products and is considered an honor in the business world.

Buck’s visit was promoted in advance last week. I know from friends who love the outdoors they also love Buck Knives. Hunting knives are purchased by a demographic you could arguably call among the most patriotic in the country.