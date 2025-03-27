The Impact of the Tariff War in Idaho Hasn’t Yet Been Seen

I saw a link a few weeks ago with an interactive map and it wasn’t a pretty sight for one Idaho County. I’ve been searching for the link and haven’t found it, but it suggested that Power County was going to be hammered by what media calls the “tariff war”.

This isn’t good for Idaho, but perhaps we see some light at the end of the tunnel. Canada’s new Prime Minister is admitting a prolonged battle may harm his country more than hours.

Then there’s the endorsement by some major unions when it comes to President Trump’s policy. A nation needs a manufacturing base if it ever enters into a prolonged war. World War Two was as much a battle fought by Seattle, Pittsburgh and Detroit as it was by the troops.

I saw a story in the Wall Street Journal behind a paywall. So I can’t share it but can explain it. The President is being influenced by some economists who claim our strong dollar has made our goods more expensive overseas, while making imports even cheaper. The idea is to establish tariffs, or have competitors bolster their currencies. The latter could be a solution.

Meanwhile, the cost of new cars is expected to climb for the time being. That will increase the cost of used cars, too. Because more people will turn to used vehicles in hopes of saving money, or because it will be all they can afford.

Do we have the ability to make the sacrifices that will, in the long run, better our country? We’ll have our answer in polling data and elections soon.

