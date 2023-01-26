Wind Turbines are Collapsing: Warning for Idaho

Wind turbines are falling down, falling down…

I guess I won’t be standing under any wind turbines any time soon. Bloomberg News (a publication not founded by a conservative) has a story it warns there’s trouble with massive wind turbines on the horizon. Some are collapsing. Imagine the damage when a monstrosity 750 feet tall tips over! Shoddy construction may be an issue. Maybe the things are just too darn big. Sometimes the problem isn’t quite so dire. In those cases, it’s only smaller parts falling off the gadget. Heads up!

Remember the Warner Brothers cartoon with the dog holding up the Leaning Tower of Pisa?

There was a second story on my radar as I did show preparation. Pravda-on-the-Potomac, sometimes known as the Washington Post, reports the construction of an offshore wind farm may be causing whales to beach themselves. I’ve heard liberals say, “Save the whales” for the last 40 years. Are the animals expendable in the larger mission to save Gaia (Mother Earth)?

We’ve already run down all the issues the lefties are creating as they look to create a carbon-free world. It’s going to take a lot of fossil fuels to make some of the new power-generating devices and the rare earth mineral shortage will eventually lead to strip mining, but, hey, if it makes you feel better about yourself…

Climate change hysteria is a con game. It enriches seedy politicians who fundraise off the alarmism. It fills the void for others who pined for a loss of religion

Get our free mobile app

.