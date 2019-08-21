This is How Twin Falls Recycling Will Change

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Aluminum, cardboard and tin will be the only materials Twin Falls residents can recycle come this fall.

The city announced the new rules this week after the Twin Falls City Council voted to keep the recycling program, but changed what items people could throw in the orange bins.

The city has developed an acronym to help people remember what can be recycled, ACT for aluminum, cardboard and tin. Come October collectors will no longer be accepting paper and plastic materials to recycle, they'll need to thrown in the blue trash cans.

Even though the new rules don't go into effect until October the city has asked citizens to begin following the new rules. Rising costs and low demand for some recyclable material ultimately lead to the pulled back program.

Aluminum cans, corrugated cardboard and tin cans will need to clean of all food and other contamination before they are thrown into bins and picked up. In the next few weeks the city says it will do the following to education citizens about the changes to the recycling program: