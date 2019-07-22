This Is The Coolest Video From Twin Falls Over The Weekend

Twin Falls is a cool place to live. There always seems to be something fun happening and there are even events that we miss because of other events. One of those for me was this weekend. We ended up going camping at the Hayspur Fish Hatchery and then went to Arco for their Atomic Days Celebration. It was a fun weekend for us but we missed something in town that looked awesome online. On the Music Monkey Facebook page they have what could be the best video in Twin Falls from last weekend.

The event was the 2019 First Fed's Race For the Future at the Sunway Soccer fields. There was food, walking, running, and a LOT of foam! That video of the foam machine was enough to make me bummed that I missed it and I really don't like races or 5k fun runs. I like being lazy.

