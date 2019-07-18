This New Magic Valley Cidery Is On The “Must Try” List

I had never heard of this place prior to a few days ago, but as soon as I started hearing about them I started hearing about them everywhere. Cedar Draw Cider is my new must-try place.

Technically I guess you can't go to their place and try it. The new cidery is out of Buhl and is out of a family's home. They got their licenses to sell and distribute as of May and you can find them locally.

If you are going to Magic Valley Beer Festival, you can try them. They will be pouring out of Magic Valley Brewing's tap trailer. You can also try their products that are being carried by Rudy's and Twin Falls Sandwich Company. Also, if you head down to the Downtown Twin Falls Farmers Market, they are selling their products there as well.

I am definitely going to have to find them and give it a try.