This Twin Falls Home For Sale Has How Many Bedrooms?!

I have thought my home was a little big with 3 bedrooms when it is just me, my boyfriend and my 4 dogs. This Twin Falls home over doubles my home's bedrooms and square footage with 7 bedrooms!

7 bedrooms! That is a lot of cleaning. Is it bad that I can't help but think, that is just a ridiculous amount of cleaning to do. It is a gorgeous home though and it can be yours for the pocket change of $569,000.

Zillow - Laura Fitzgerald

It is the house with the most bedrooms available on the market right now, but not the most expensive .

Zillow - Laura Fitzgerald

Would you buy a home with that many bedrooms if money wasn't an issue?