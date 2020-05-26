This Twin Falls Mountain Biker Tore Up Local Trail In New Video

Our Memorial Day weekend was spent amongst family and friends indulging in good food while avoiding anything remotely close to exercise. Our plans to go kayaking on Monday fell through, but judging by some recent video uploads, plenty of people took advantage of the warmer weather and made time to enjoy some of the Magic Valley's top recreation spots.

This week's video upload I thought I'd share with you was posted to the channel of one Steve Price on Sunday, May 24. Price has shared a number of videos of mountain biking throughout southern Idaho, and is someone I would describe as advanced at the hobby.

The area this rider navigated over Memorial Weekend is part of the Indian Springs trail system. Mountain biking is something I used to do in my younger years, but now I stick to pretty much hiking and kayaking. South Idaho has so many great trails to get out on, and it appears that this biker made the most of an overcast day, and captured some great footage from his helmet cam.