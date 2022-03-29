Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.

Be Careful Hiking this Spring

Credit: Brianna R. on Unsplash Credit: Brianna R. on Unsplash loading...

As the weather gets warmer, and people begin to go outside more and hike, be cautious of your surroundings. With winter ending, not only are we going outside, but animals are waking from their slumbers, and heading out more to gather food. The odds of running into a wild animal increase as the weather begins to warm up, and it brings more dangers when hiking, biking, or camping.

Take Precautions When Exploring Outdoors in Idaho

Credit: Madhu Shesharam on Unsplash Credit: Madhu Shesharam on Unsplash loading...

While the story above may not have happened in Idaho, there are plenty of animals to be cautious of in the area. The further north you go, and the closer to Yellowstone you get, the more likely you are to run into animals that can cause you harm. Just a few weeks ago, a man in Idaho was attacked by a moose. As tourists begin to travel to Idaho to hike and camp, make sure to advise them to leave the animals alone.

The man in the story above was an experienced hiker, and nobody knows what took place between him and the bear, but when provoked, wild animals will attack. There are instances like the moose, where they will come after a person without them knowing, but usually, animals will have a reason. Make sure to be cautious this spring, and be careful when hiking. It is best to usually have a hiking buddy, but if you do go alone, be aware of your surroundings and don't get too close to animals in the area.

