VIDEO: Handlebar View Of Two Top Twin Falls Bike Trails Is Nuts

With the weather expected to warm over the course of the next few days, I thought I'd choose an outdoor video to feature this week that might act as inspiration to get outdoors and play a little.

I'm grateful June is behind us quite honestly. I don't recall a June in the past that was as wet and unpredictable weather wise in the Magic Valley. Our favorite area to camp in the Ketchum Valley was hit with multiple snow storms in the final two weeks of the month, which made for a chilly Father's Day weekend campout for my family and friends.

Galena Summit has been uncharacteristically pounded by snowfall in recent weeks, including 10 inches that fell on June 16. It was a crazy weather month to say the least.

With the arrival of July, and coming up on the second week of summer, hopefully that means warmer, stable weather will persist in southern Idaho. The recent rain dampened some people's attempts to get outside and take part in the wide range of recreational activities the Magic Valley has to offer.

A video uploaded to YouTube on June 28, 2020, is of a familiar series of trails to Twin Falls mountain bikers. Steve Price is no stranger to Twin Falls trails, and is an incredible rider judging by the videos I've seen, and this one is no exception. He uses the video to display his skills on Upper Sugarloaf and Indian Springs trails, and allows us to take a pretty awesome ride along with him as well.