Three-car Crash Sends Bellevue Man to Hospital

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A driver was given a citation after a three-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening near Ketchum. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at just before 6 p.m. on State Highway 75, about three miles south of the town, for a three car crash.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Milton Woolf, of Hailey, was headed south in a late-90s Chevrolet 4500 truck when looked off to see a herd of sheep near the highway, he looked back at the road and noticed the cars braking in front of him, but couldn't stop in time and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Joseph Manson, 38, of Hailey.

Manson's Jeep was then pushed into a Ford Explorer which caused it to spin around and strike a power pole; the Ford was driven by Martin Quispe, 79, of Bellevue and had to be taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center for minor injuries. The other two drivers were not injured in the crash and everyone involved had a seat belt on. The sheriff's office said they cited Woolf for following too closely.