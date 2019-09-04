Three Car Pileup on Highway 75

HAILEY, IDAHO (KLIX)-A three-car pileup in Hailey slowed traffic for about 20 minutes Tuesday morning and resulted in minor injuries.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Hailey Police Department responded a little after 8:30 a.m. to State Highway 75 and the intersection of Woodside Blvd. for a three-vehicle collision. The sheriff's office says a Chevrolet Silverado hit the back of an older Ford Bronco which then hit a Honda Element as traffic had been slowing.

The driver of the Silverado, Valerie Rush, 52, of Bellevue was injured with a head laceration but refused to be taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office, she was not wearing a seat belt while everyone else involved was. The crash forced traffic down to one lane while crews worked the scene and cleared it.