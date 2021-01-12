Three Elk Left to Waste in North Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho wildlife conservation officers say three elk were found left to waste in what appears to be poaching incidents.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said initially two cow elk were found shot and left to waste earlier in Nez Perce County off the Reubens-Gifford Highway, then a third was found shot a few days later. Idaho Fish and Game said all three had been shot and left to waste with no meat being salvageable. At the time the area was not open to any hunters.

People with any information have been asked to call Citizens Against Poaching to leave a tip at 1-800-632-5999 or call the Regional Fish and Game office at 208-799-5010.