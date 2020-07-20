Three Juveniles Killed Friday in Rollover South of St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-Four juveniles were thrown from a small SUV when it rolled Friday afternoon near St. Anthony, one died in the crash, two others at area hospitals.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 south of St. Anthony when the 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara went off the roadway and rolled, all four juveniles in the SUV were ejected, none of them wearing seat belts. One of the young people died in the crash, three others where taken to area hospitals.

One juvenile was taken to Madison Memorial, the two others were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, one by helicopter, were they later died. The highway was blocked for more than three hours.