Ashton Man Dies After Crash Near St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Ashton man died at an east Idaho hospital Wednesday following a crash near St. Anthony. Idaho State Police said the 74-year-old man was driving a new Buick Encore GX east on U.S. 20 at around 945 a.m. when he went off the left shoulder of the road, through the median, across the eastbound lanes and stopped on the railroad tracks. The Ashton man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get our free mobile app