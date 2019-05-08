(KLIX) – Three Magic Valley schools are among the winners in a statewide competition.

Burley Junior High School received “outstanding performance honors” in the MakerMinded competition and will receive $4,000 from the Idaho STEM Action Center. Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls and Heritage Academy in Jerome each will receive $1,000.

"The demand for jobs in STEM fields continues to increase at a rapid pace in Idaho," Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said in a statement. "Educating Idaho's youth on these topics at an earlier age will inspire students to pursue careers in these fields.”

The MakerMinded competition is sponsored by LIFT – Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow – a Detroit-based national manufacturing innovation institute, and the Idaho STEM Action Center.

A joint news release explained that in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense's National Defense Education program, MakerMinded launched in Idaho in the fall of 2018 to inspire more middle and high school students to pursue advanced manufacturing careers and equip them with 21st-century skills.

The Gem State has 1,600 manufacturers that employ nearly 70,000 people.

"STEM education is a critical part of ensuring the next generation of Idaho citizens is equipped with the skills Idaho businesses need in their workers," Gov. Brad Little said.

Other schools awarded in the competition include the Idaho City schools Basin Elementary and Idaho City High School ($4,000 each); White Pine Charter School in Ammon ($1,500); and Upper Carmen Public Charter School in Carmen ($1,000).

Gov. Little said: "The State of Idaho is proud to partner with LIFT and its MakerMinded program to expand access to STEM education opportunity for Idaho students."