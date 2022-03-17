As the Twin Falls area grows, I’ve noticed that we tend to see more people who are particular about the foods they eat. I think it’s safe to say there’s likely a growing number of people who have allergies, sensitivities, or preferences that stray from what we generally accept as the norm.

Allergies aside, the notion of food sensitivity is relatively new and not always accepted. When I was a kid, there was no such thing as food sensitivity. My dad certainly wouldn’t admit to having any; never mind that we’d have to WARP home after a trip to DQ to beat the ticking timebomb in his stomach.

Today, we’re a little smarter, and even those that don’t experience food 'issues’ tend to be accepting of the fact that it’s a real thing. But that doesn’t mean people with allergies and sensitivities don’t want to have their cake and eat it too.

We did some searching a found three options for those of you looking for Twin Falls treats with allergies and sensitivities in mind.

Sara Cervera - Unsplash Sara Cervera - Unsplash loading...

Delectable Sweets

Delectable Sweets is a small bakery in Hollister. Jannette, the owner/operator took some time to talk about special orders. Delectable Sweets offers a variety of made-to-order treats for those with and without food issues. Jannette said that she has processed several special items for those who are sensitive to dairy, gluten, or even those who want sugar-free options. She says she is careful to use separate or clean equipment when preparing treats for those with special requests.

It's important to note that Delectable Sweets is a home-based bakery that works in a kitchen that uses allergen ingredients, so they cannot guarantee allergens won’t be present in special orders. Those who have severe allergies vs sensitivities should understand the risks involved in ordering food not prepared by themselves.

You can learn more about Delectable Sweets on their Facebook page

Sweet T's Cupcakery Sweet T's Cupcakery loading...

Sweet T’s Cupcakery

You might be aware of this popular Twin Falls startup. Sweet T’s started as a home-based bakery about two years ago and has since grown from downtown brick and mortar to their new location on Blue Lakes in the Target complex.

Sweet T’s serves traditional cupcakes, cheesecakes, and other treats, including specialty items made to order. If you’re looking for something gluten-free, dairy-free, or keto, Sweet T’s would be happy to talk to you and make it happen.

I spoke to owners Tiffany and Michael, and they couldn’t stress enough that while they are thrilled to accommodate special requests, they wanted to be clear that Sweet T’s uses common allergen ingredients daily. They bake specialty items in clean pans and separately from their regular items, but they cannot guarantee an allergen-free environment. Those with severe reactions should be aware.

When I asked how many requests they receive for specialty items, Tiffany said that gluten-free requests were daily, followed by sugar-free and keto requests a couple of times per week, and vegan requests maybe a few times per month.

I also asked Tiffany if she thought there was enough interest in the area to support a full-time allergen-friendly bakery. She was less than hopeful, noting the difficulty in offering exclusively specialty items at a reasonable cost, given the price of the ingredients.

If you want to order specialty items from Sweet T’s, you can contact them on their website

4-Roots Juice Bar 4-Roots Juice Bar loading...

4-Roots

This popular juice bar in Twin Falls also has great food. And if you’re into eating clean, 4-Roots is the way to go. While they’re not technically a bakery, they do carry a modest but phenomenal selection of gluten-free baked goods. And not just gluten-free but they also carry items that are grain-free and paleo-friendly. If you’re a vegan, you might want to ask about the ingredients. Often, paleo-friendly recipes use egg as a binder.

Signs of more options in the near future

During my search, I came across some social media for a small Twin Falls area bakery that claimed to run an allergen-free operation. I did get a response from the owner and after a brief discussion, I agreed not to feature them in this story. They’re not currently able to handle a large amount of business but they are hopeful that they will be soon. We’ll let you know as soon as they’re ready.

If you know of a bakery in Southern Idaho that caters to those with food sensitives, let me know so I can add them to our list.