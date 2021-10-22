Twin Falls Bakery Rings The Soul Food Dinner Bell Every Sunday

A Twin Falls cupcake bakery known for serving up delicious signature treats offers an alternate menu for customers craving homemade southern cuisine every Sunday.

For soul food fans in the Magic Valley, options are quite limited. This fact is what inspired Michael Patrick (aka "Big Mike") to start cooking up traditional southern soul food favorites on Main Avenue in Twin Falls.

Michael runs Sweet T's Cupcakery with his partner Tiffany Mitchell. The two of them opened their specialty treat shop back on October 1, 2020. I have personally tasted their cupcakes, and they are spectacular. For a complete list of treats the two of them offer at Sweet T's Cupcakery, you can view the menu by clicking here.

Every Sunday from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. they prepare soul food plates from their location, at 600 Main Avenue North. Each week, "Big Mike" flips the menu script and cooks something different for his customers. Using the name Phat Pat's Surf & Soul Food, Michael prepares southern dishes like collard greens and homemade mac n cheese, fried catfish, jambalaya, shrimp etouffee and smothered pork chops.

(Left) "Big Mike" in the kitchen (Right) Michael Patrick & Tiffany Mitchell

This Sunday (October 24) "Big Mike" is preparing Chicken & Waffles. Michael & Tiffany will soon be offering nationwide shipping of their delicious creations, according to the website. Sweet T's Cupcakery is open seven days a week, 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

For questions or orders regarding items at Sweet T's Cupcakery, or Phat Pat's Surf & Soul Food, you can phone 208-410-2484. They accept the Cash App and Venmo, in addition to cash payments.

