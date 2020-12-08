Phat Patz Surf & Soul Food Now Cooking Up Classics In Twin Falls

Two familiar Magic Valley business partners known for their signature sweets are now preparing authentic soul food dishes that include pork ribs, chicken, stewed greens and macaroni and cheese.

Sweet T's Cupcakery owner's Michael and Tiffany are adding soul food classics to their already impressive repertoire of delicious southern Idaho creations. They currently operate their cupcake business at 600 Main Avenue North, where they have mastered more than 20 signature recipes, as well as catering office gatherings, parties and other events throughout the county.

Their newest endeavor, Phat Patz Surf & Soul, is an extension of their love and passion for southern U.S. staples. The menu includes chicken and waffles, barbeque ribs, baked beans, potato salad, catfish, greens and macaroni and cheese. Combined, both Michael and Tiffany share years of experience on the food prep lines, as well as baking and creating delicious confections.

I met both of them earlier in 2020 when they stopped by the radio station to deliver some cupcakes to the staff. If the soul food they are cooking up is half as good as their baked treats, then I would say the Magic Valley should prepare themselves for Phat Patz Surf & Soul to be satisfying the region's cravings for southern style cuisine for many years to come.

The menu will rotate different "down home soul food" plates each week. Sunday (December 13) they will be preparing ribs, baked beans and potato salad. The following Sunday, chicken and waffles will be featured.

You can reach them at 208-410-2484 with any questions, or to pre-order food. Michael and Tiffany will be preparing these soulful dishes every Sunday between 4 PM and 7 PM, at the 600 Main Avenue North location.

They are also teaming up with Porked Out for a holiday food drive on December 19. You can contact Michael and Tiffany for further details on that as well.