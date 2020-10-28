Sweet T’s Cupcakery In Twin Falls Grand Opening Is Nov 1

Twin Falls newest cupcake crafters have moved into their new location on Main Street, and are inviting the public to come together for the grand opening celebration this weekend.

Sweet T's Cupcakery has its new home at 600 Main Avenue North in Twin Falls. The team of Tiffany Mitchell and Michael Patrick have planned a celebration on Sunday, November 1. Sweet T's Cupcakery serves the Twin Falls area with signature cupcakes, including Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter Cup, Banana Split, S'mores, Mint Chocolate and more.

Details of the grand opening were shared recently on Sweet T's Facebook page. The celebration is 11AM to 4 PM on Sunday. The team is excited to share their extensive backgrounds in cooking and baking with the Magic Valley.

Food will be part of the grand opening party as well. Porked Out will be on-site providing great food for those in attendance.

Sweet T's Cupcakery creates delicious treats seven days a week. Call 208-410-2484 for orders. The full menu, as well as information on event catering, can be found on their website. They handle weddings, neighborhood gatherings, birthdays and business meetings.

Tiffany and Michael will even attempt to create a new signature cupcake based on your suggestions. Stop in November 1 to meet the team, and enjoy some tasty creations. They have close to 20 signature cupcakes to select from, including alcohol-infused ones.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sweet T's is Friday, October 30, beginning at 10 AM. They have close to 1,500 followers already on their Facebook page.

Congratulations to the staff of Sweet T's Cupcakery!