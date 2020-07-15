New Twin Falls Cupcakery ‘Sweet T’s’ Is Taking Orders

I had the privilege on Tuesday of meeting the owners of Twin Falls new cupcakery, and even got a chance to sample one of their delicious creations.

As I was winding my afternoon down on Tuesday sitting at my desk, the conference room door opened and out walked one of our sales representatives with two friendly faces I hadn't seen before. They were those of Tiffany and Mike, owners of Sweet T's Cupcakery.

Tiffany and Mike were kind enough to bring by a few of their amazing cupcakes for the staff here. I had a choice between Peanut Butter Cup, Cookies and Cream and Chocolate Cherry, and went with the Peanut Butter Cup. It was truly delicious, so I took the other half home to my wife and 4-year-old son who finished it off, and enjoyed it very much.

Greg Jannetta

I heard nothing but praise from my fellow coworkers, who one by one entered our breakroom and sampled one for themselves. The owners couldn't have been nicer. They are currently scouting locations for a permanent address to call home in Twin Falls.

Sweet T's has more than a dozen cupcake flavors on its menu, including S'mores, Caramel, Pina Colada, Mint Chocolate, Banana Split and Coconut Cream Pie.

Sweet T's Cupcakery/ Facebook

Sweet T's Cupcakery also makes infused creations. To place an order with them, call 208-410-2484. You can also send a message to their Facebook page where they will assist you quickly.

Welcome Sweet T's Cupcakery to the Magic Valley!

Sweet T's Cupcakery